Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSP opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.21.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,714 shares of company stock valued at $44,331,161. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

