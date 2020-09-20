Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60.

