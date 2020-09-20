WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WEX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $37,684,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

