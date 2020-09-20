Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 899 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

