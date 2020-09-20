Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dropbox by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock worth $1,419,155 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 275.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

