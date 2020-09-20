Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,451 shares of company stock worth $2,573,518 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

