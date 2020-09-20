Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 948,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

