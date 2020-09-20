Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $230,000 in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,918,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $19,755,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $23,163,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

