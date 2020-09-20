Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $79,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.86. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.