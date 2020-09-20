iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $165.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.