AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

