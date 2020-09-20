Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $137,808,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

