15,702 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

