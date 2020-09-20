Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 28,782 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 6.77.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

