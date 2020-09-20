Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,569 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.