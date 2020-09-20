Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $242,000 in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Merger by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Merger by 110.6% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCCOU stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

