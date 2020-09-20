Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 856,047 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

SHLX opened at $9.62 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

