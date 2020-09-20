TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Holdings Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TCF Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

