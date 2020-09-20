Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,053 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $36,810,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Textron by 5,708.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

