Captrust Financial Advisors Has $256,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,714.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.