Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $258,000 Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $562,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000.

Shares of APXTU stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

