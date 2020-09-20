Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54 and a beta of 1.85. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $69,095,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

