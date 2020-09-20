Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RILY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 124.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 117,190 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,510.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,727.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,506 shares of company stock worth $1,733,063. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.