Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.53% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

