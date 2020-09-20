Captrust Financial Advisors Has $268,000 Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.