Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.24% of DIRTT Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DIRTT Environmental by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 985,761 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 622,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 542,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

DRTT opened at $1.87 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

