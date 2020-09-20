Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Siemens during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Siemens by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF opened at $141.76 on Friday. Siemens AG has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.