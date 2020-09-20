Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,068 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.38 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

