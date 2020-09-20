Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,314,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schrodinger by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrodinger news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $117,966,288.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,951,261.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,283 shares of company stock valued at $198,097,189.

SDGR stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

