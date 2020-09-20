Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,030,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $59.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.