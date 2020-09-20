18,825 Shares in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

