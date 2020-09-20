Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Atlassian stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

