Captrust Financial Advisors Has $287,000 Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

