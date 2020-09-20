Captrust Financial Advisors Has $283,000 Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Cowen boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

