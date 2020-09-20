Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

