Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $291,000 in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.