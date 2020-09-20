Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

