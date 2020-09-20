Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

