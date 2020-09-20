Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.11 Million in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.