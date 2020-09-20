Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 236.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.25 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

