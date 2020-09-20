Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westrock were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 233,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $21,531,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $36.21 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

