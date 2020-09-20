Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.15 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $15,514,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 608,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $12.66 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 11,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,462.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,111.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

