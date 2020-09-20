Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,259.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.