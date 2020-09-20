Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 352.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Infinera worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infinera by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196,683 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.