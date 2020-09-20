Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 232,161 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 45.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

