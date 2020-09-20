Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

