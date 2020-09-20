Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 16,617 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 166,170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

GRUB opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.10. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman sold 25,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,006,914.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,350.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,647 shares of company stock worth $15,082,122. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

