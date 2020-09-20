Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after purchasing an additional 283,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,928,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

