Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,103.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.64 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

