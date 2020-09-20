Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Range Resources worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 69.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,137.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000.

RRC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

